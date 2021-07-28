Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate Tuesday bank robbery in northwest Regina

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 10:57 am
Police are asking for the public's help in finding suspects involved in a bank robbery Tuesday morning in the city's northwest end.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding suspects involved in a bank robbery Tuesday morning in the city's northwest end. File / Global News

Regina police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning on the northwest side of the city.

Officers were sent just before 11 a.m. to the 5800 block of Rochdale Boulevard after receiving a call from bank staff.

Workers told police that the man walked into the building with a screwdriver in his hand while wearing a mask. The suspect then walked up to the counter and demanded money from staff.

Trending Stories

Police say he was given an undisclosed amount of money, exited the bank and went in the driver seat of a vehicle with a woman sitting in the passenger seat. They then fled the scene.

Read more: Regina man charged after man punched during alleged robbery

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the man was described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants, gloves, sunglasses and wearing a mask. There was no description of the passenger.

The vehicle was described as a grey 1991 Plymouth Acclaim.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRobbery tagRegina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagRPS tagBank Robbery tagyqr tagRochdale Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers