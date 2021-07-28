Police investigate Tuesday bank robbery in northwest Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning on the northwest side of the city.

Officers were sent just before 11 a.m. to the 5800 block of Rochdale Boulevard after receiving a call from bank staff.

Workers told police that the man walked into the building with a screwdriver in his hand while wearing a mask. The suspect then walked up to the counter and demanded money from staff.

Police say he was given an undisclosed amount of money, exited the bank and went in the driver seat of a vehicle with a woman sitting in the passenger seat. They then fled the scene.

Read more: Regina man charged after man punched during alleged robbery

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the man was described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants, gloves, sunglasses and wearing a mask. There was no description of the passenger.

The vehicle was described as a grey 1991 Plymouth Acclaim.