Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man killed in crash involving off-road vehicle northwest of Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 2:06 pm
1 min read
FILE: A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE: A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 70-year-old man from Toronto was killed in a collision involving an off-road vehicle northwest of Kitchener on Wednesday night, according to provincial police in Perth County.

Police say emergency services were sent to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 North Perth near Listowel, at around 11:30 p.m. after a collision had been reported.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A passenger vehicle collided with an off-road vehicle, according to police, who say that the 70-year-old man who was driving the off-road vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, OPP say.

Trending Now

Perth Line 72 was closed between Perth Road 158 and Road 154 into Thursday as police continued to investigate the collision.

Listowel, which is home to about 9,500 people, is located about 55 kilometres northwest of Kitchener.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices