Toronto man killed in crash involving off-road vehicle northwest of Kitchener

A 70-year-old man from Toronto was killed in a collision involving an off-road vehicle northwest of Kitchener on Wednesday night, according to provincial police in Perth County.

Police say emergency services were sent to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 North Perth near Listowel, at around 11:30 p.m. after a collision had been reported.

A passenger vehicle collided with an off-road vehicle, according to police, who say that the 70-year-old man who was driving the off-road vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, OPP say.

Perth Line 72 was closed between Perth Road 158 and Road 154 into Thursday as police continued to investigate the collision.

Listowel, which is home to about 9,500 people, is located about 55 kilometres northwest of Kitchener.