Crime

Man, 27, fatally stabbed in St. Henri apartment building: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man found dead in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood was homicide victim, police say'
Man found dead in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood was homicide victim, police say
RELATED - Man found dead in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood was homicide victim, police say
A 27-year-old man has died following an overnight stabbing on Saturday in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough, authorities have confirmed.

Montreal police (SPVM) say a 911 call was placed at 4:50 a.m. for an altercation in an apartment building on St. Antoine Street West near the Rose de Lima Street intersection in the St. Henri neighbourhood.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier told Global when officers arrived at the scene they found the victim in an apartment unit with stab wounds to his upper body.

The SPVM’s major crimes unit is investigating the city’s 12th homicide of the year following a fatal stabbing in an apartment building in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Saturday, May 18, 2024. View image in full screen
The SPVM’s major crimes unit is investigating the city’s 12th homicide of the year following a fatal stabbing in an apartment building in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Alessia Simona Maratta/Global News
The SPVM’s major crimes unit is investigating the city’s 12th homicide of the year following a fatal stabbing in an apartment building in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Saturday, May 18, 2024. View image in full screen
The SPVM’s major crimes unit is investigating the city’s 12th homicide of the year following a fatal stabbing in an apartment building in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Alessia Simona Maratta/Global News
He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

No arrests have been made but police say investigators are meeting with neighbors and witnesses throughout Saturday.

“We still cannot confirm the details of the altercation and if the victim or suspect knew each other,” Gauthier told Global.

A part of St. Antoine Street West was closed and a command post was set up for the major crimes unit investigation.

This marks the city’s 12th homicide on the island of Montreal in 2024.

