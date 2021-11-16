Peterborough victim dragged by suspect car fleeing scene: Police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after being dragged by a vehicle — following an incident at a home on Monday night, Peterborough police said.

Around 11 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports a disturbance on the street in the area of Lake and George streets.

Investigators were informed that two people had arrived home and asked some unwanted people to leave their premises.

As the suspect vehicle left, it struck another vehicle, police said.

“One of the victims then tried to stop the suspect vehicle and was dragged some distance before the vehicle fled the area,” police said.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-coloured BMW that may have damage to the back bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).