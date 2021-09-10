Infant September 10 2021 8:28pm 00:45 Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police A man and woman have been charged after police say they stole a vehicle with a seven-month-old baby inside, and dragged the vehicle’s owner behind it while trying to flee. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8182538/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8182538/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?