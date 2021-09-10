Menu

Infant
September 10 2021 8:28pm
Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police

A man and woman have been charged after police say they stole a vehicle with a seven-month-old baby inside, and dragged the vehicle’s owner behind it while trying to flee.

