Pedestrian struck on Towerhill Road in north end of Peterborough

A pedestrian was sent to hospital after being struck by a car in Peterborough’s north end on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Towerhill Road near Brittany Street.

Emergency crews at the scene said a pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Towerhill Road at Brittany Street in the north end of Peterborough. @PtboParamedics are treating one person right now #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/lPEdnMVq8h — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 10, 2021

It’s the second case of a pedestrian being struck by a car in less than 24 hours following an incident on Park Street South on Tuesday evening.

More to come.