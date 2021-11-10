Pedestrian struck on Towerhill Road in north end of Peterborough

A pedestrian was sent to hospital after being struck by a car in Peterborough’s north end on Wednesday afternoon.
The collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Towerhill Road near Brittany Street.
Emergency crews at the scene said a pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.
It’s the second case of a pedestrian being struck by a car in less than 24 hours following an incident on Park Street South on Tuesday evening.
More to come.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments