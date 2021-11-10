Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck on Towerhill Road in north end of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck by car on Towerhill Road in Peterborough' Pedestrian struck by car on Towerhill Road in Peterborough
A pedestrian was struck by car along Towerhill Road in Peterborough's north end on Wednesday afternoon.

A pedestrian was sent to hospital after being struck by a car in Peterborough’s north end on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Towerhill Road near Brittany Street.

Emergency crews at the scene said a pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Read more: Peterborough pedestrian struck by vehicle on Park Street South

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

It’s the second case of a pedestrian being struck by a car in less than 24 hours following an incident on Park Street South on Tuesday evening.

More to come.

 

