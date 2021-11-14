QR code to be only form of proof of COVID-19 vaccine accepted in Alberta starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, Albertans hoping to enter businesses who have implemented the COVID-19 restrictions exemption program — or Alberta’s vaccine passport — will need to have the QR code provided by the provincial government.

That means proof of vaccine received at the time of vaccination or those saved from MyHealthRecords will no longer be accepted.

“Alberta’s more secure and scannable QR code vaccine record makes it easier for Albertans to safely take part in daily activities,” Health Minister Jason Copping said.

First Nations immunization record, Canadian Armed Forces vaccine records and vaccine records issued by other province and territories will also be accepted.

Albertans who are not vaccinated can continue to present a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours.

Valid proof of medical exemption will also still be accepted.

For those travelling internationally, a valid international travel identity document and the ArriveCan app will still be accepted.

Albertans can present the QR code on their smartphones or physical, printed copy. Those who don’t have a printer can call 811 to have a copy mailed to them, or can visit any registry to have a copy printed for free.

Business who have implemented the vaccine passport can use the AB COVID Records Verifier app to confirm the QR codes. The app can now scan codes provided by other provinces and territories.

Albertans will still need to provide valid ID when presenting the QR code.

Anyone who is missing a COVID-19 vaccine from their record can visit the government’s website (LINK: alberta.ca/CovidRecordsHelp) for assistance.

