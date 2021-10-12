Alberta officials to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu are all scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The group is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post, on 630 CHED and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

The update comes as Alberta’s COVID-19 active cases took a slight dip heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend, though health officials were quick to remind people the importance of following current public health measures in order to keep the downward trend.

As of Oct. 8, there were 1,256 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the previous 24 hours out of about 14,736 tests. There were 1,101 people in hospital with COVID-19, 250 of whom were in ICU.

Alberta health reported an additional 16 COVID-19 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,830 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

On Friday, there were 17,839 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Just last week, eight critical care nurses from the Canadian Armed Forces began shifts Wednesday at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

North of $15M projected for vaccine incentive

Meantime, Alberta is on track to spend more than $15 million to directly pay vaccine-hesitant residents to get the COVID-19 shot.

The province says that more than 152,000 Albertans have signed up to receive the $100 preloaded debit card in return for getting the vaccine.

The card, along with other measures such as a modified vaccine passport, have lifted Alberta’s numbers closer to national averages.

The promotion ends Thursday night.

—With files from the Canadian Press