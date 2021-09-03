SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta officials to provide COVID-19 update Friday morning

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 3, 2021 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta municipalities looking for direction from province as 4th wave of COVID-19 grows' Alberta municipalities looking for direction from province as 4th wave of COVID-19 grows
The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is taking hold in Alberta and with the province's chief medical of health and health minister not addressing the public, there is a growing sense of frustration for municipalities trying to figure out what to do next. Sarah Komadina has more.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and head of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu will provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta Friday morning.

The group is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post, on 630 CHED and on Corus Alberta Facebook pages.

This story will be updated after the availability.

Read more: Masks mandatory in all indoor spaces in Edmonton once again

This news conference marks the first time since Aug. 9 Kenney has taken questions from the media at a public event, and the first time since Aug. 13 media has been able to question Hinshaw.

Shandro hasn’t been scheduled to appear at a media event since July 29.

Click to play video: 'Masks mandatory in all indoor spaces in Edmonton once again' Masks mandatory in all indoor spaces in Edmonton once again

Kenney appeared in a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday where he answered select questions. Global News was unable to independently question the premier.

Trending Stories

Friday’s news conference comes as cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions surge amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: ‘The ultimate selfishness’: Doctors grow frustrated as anti-vaxxers protest hospitals

On Thursday, the province announced an additional 1,339 new cases of the virus. There were 487 people in hospital, with 114 in intensive care.

There were 12,868 active cases across the province.

That compares to 895 active cases on July 2, the first day the province released COVID-19 information after lifting most restrictions on Canada Day. There were 110 new cases reported over the two days and 144 people were in hospital. Of those, 33 people were in the ICU.

Click to play video: 'Kenney faces criticism for comments made while speaking publicly for first time in weeks' Kenney faces criticism for comments made while speaking publicly for first time in weeks
Kenney faces criticism for comments made while speaking publicly for first time in weeks

On July 28, Hinshaw announced the province would be adjusting masking, isolation and testing rules over the next month. On Aug. 13, she recommended pausing those measures as cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to rise.

Those measures were paused until Sept. 27.

