‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ surging across Alberta, straining the health-care system: Shandro
Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Alberta made COVID-19 decisions this past summer based on data from the U.K. and elsewhere, noting the Delta variant was trending downward at that time — but in the weeks since has made a comeback and is now surging through the unvaccinated population, putting a strain on hospitals across the province. He shared how hospitalization and ICU numbers have surged in recent weeks.