Manitoba’s top doctor says new restrictions coming as COVID 19 numbers rise

Manitoba’s chief public health officer says more public health restrictions are coming as COVID-19 cases go up.

Dr. Brent Roussin says the numbers are on a trajectory that could lead to hospitals being overwhelmed unless things change.

Manitoba already requires people to be fully immunized to get into venues, including cinemas, restaurants and concert halls.

Roussin won’t reveal details, but says new measures are going to be required and will come shortly.

Manitoba is reporting 143 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

It has the second-highest infection rate among the provinces.

There were 143 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Wednesday morning, up five from Tuesday, and 28 patients in intensive care units.

The government has also announced that anyone over 18 is now eligible for a third vaccine booster, as long as six months have passed since the second dose.

