Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s top doctor says new restrictions coming as COVID 19 numbers rise

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 3:04 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Roussin says more public health restrictions are coming as COVID-19 cases go up in the province. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Roussin says more public health restrictions are coming as COVID-19 cases go up in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief public health officer says more public health restrictions are coming as COVID-19 cases go up.

Dr. Brent Roussin says the numbers are on a trajectory that could lead to hospitals being overwhelmed unless things change.

Read more: Manitoba reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Manitoba already requires people to be fully immunized to get into venues, including cinemas, restaurants and concert halls.

Roussin won’t reveal details, but says new measures are going to be required and will come shortly.

Click to play video: 'Grand Forks offering free PCR tests to Canadians' Grand Forks offering free PCR tests to Canadians
Grand Forks offering free PCR tests to Canadians

Manitoba is reporting 143 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

It has the second-highest infection rate among the provinces.

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba expands 3rd dose vaccine access to include all adults

There were 143 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Wednesday morning, up five from Tuesday, and 28 patients in intensive care units.

The government has also announced that anyone over 18 is now eligible for a third vaccine booster, as long as six months have passed since the second dose.

Click to play video: 'Hospital prepare as COVID-19 cases climb again' Hospital prepare as COVID-19 cases climb again
Hospital prepare as COVID-19 cases climb again
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers