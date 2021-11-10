Menu

Health

COVID-19: Manitoba expands 3rd dose vaccine access to include all adults

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 1:48 pm
Manitoba expanded third dose eligibility to include all Manitobans 18 and older Wednesday. View image in full screen
Manitoba expanded third dose eligibility to include all Manitobans 18 and older Wednesday. The Canadian Press file

Manitoba is expanding access for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults in the province.

In a  release Wednesday health officials said everyone 18 and older can now get a booster shot, with the third dose recommended especially for those who are at an increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19, their caregivers and close contacts.

Read more: Manitoba reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Earlier this month Manitoba expanded third dose eligibility to include all First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.

Click to play video: 'Third-dose eligibility expands in Manitoba' Third-dose eligibility expands in Manitoba
Third-dose eligibility expands in Manitoba – Oct 6, 2021

The shots have also previously been available for anyone over the age of 70.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine yet in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go

People seeking to get a booster should be mindful of the timeline – there must be six months between the second and third dose, health officials say.

More information on eligibility is available on the province’s website.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba expands 3rd dose recommendation to First Nations living on reserve' COVID-19: Manitoba expands 3rd dose recommendation to First Nations living on reserve
COVID-19: Manitoba expands 3rd dose recommendation to First Nations living on reserve – Oct 18, 2021

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
