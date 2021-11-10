COVID-19: Manitoba expands 3rd dose vaccine access to include all adults

Manitoba is expanding access for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults in the province.
In a release Wednesday health officials said everyone 18 and older can now get a booster shot, with the third dose recommended especially for those who are at an increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19, their caregivers and close contacts.
Earlier this month Manitoba expanded third dose eligibility to include all First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.
The shots have also previously been available for anyone over the age of 70.
People seeking to get a booster should be mindful of the timeline – there must be six months between the second and third dose, health officials say.
More information on eligibility is available on the province’s website.
