COVID-19: N.S. reports 30 new cases, more long-term care residents test positive

Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as ongoing transmission continues in some areas of the province.

Of the new cases, 16 are in Northern Zone, 12 in Central Zone and two cases in Western Zone.

There continues to be community spread in Northern and Western zones, primarily related to a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October. This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash.

In a release on Wednesday, the province said three more residents at East Cumberland Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 20 residents and two staff members at the home have now tested positive.

“Public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” a statement from the province said.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has 277 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,029 tests the day before.

As of Tuesday, 1,590,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 770,891 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 6,642 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since August 1, there have been 1,850 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. There are 1,565 resolved cases.