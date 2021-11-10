Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 30 new cases, more long-term care residents test positive

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreak at Pugwash long-term care home linked to faith-based gathering' COVID-19 outbreak at Pugwash long-term care home linked to faith-based gathering
The province confirmed there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care in Pugwash, N.S. – a small village in the Northern Zone. The outbreak is connected to a multi-day faith-based gathering held last month that is also leading to an increased number of cases circulating in the Northern and Western zones. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as ongoing transmission continues in some areas of the province.

Of the new cases, 16 are in Northern Zone, 12 in Central Zone and two cases in Western Zone.

There continues to be community spread in Northern and Western zones, primarily related to a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October. This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash.

Read more: N.S. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at long-term care home grows

In a release on Wednesday, the province said three more residents at East Cumberland Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 20 residents and two staff members at the home have now tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

“Public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” a statement from the province said.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has 277 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia attributes COVID-19 spike to faith group gatherings' Nova Scotia attributes COVID-19 spike to faith group gatherings
Nova Scotia attributes COVID-19 spike to faith group gatherings

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,029 tests the day before.

As of Tuesday, 1,590,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 770,891 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 6,642 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since August 1, there have been 1,850 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. There are 1,565 resolved cases.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia COVID-19 Cases tagNova Scotia new COVID numbers tagCOVID transmission NS tagEast Cumberland Lodge COVID tagEast Cumberland Lodge covid outbreak tagEast Cumberland Lodge residents test positive tagpugwash COVID outbreak tagtransmission COVID NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers