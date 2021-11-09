N.S. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at long-term care home grows

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting one death related to COVID-19 and 56 new cases on Tuesday.

The person who died was a man in his 80s in Eastern Zone.

“It pains me greatly to know that another family is mourning the loss of a loved one because of COVID-19,” said Premier Tim Houston, in a release.

With 28 recoveries reported, there are now 281 active cases in the province. Ten people are in hospital, including two in ICU.

Of the new cases, 30 were reported in Western Zone, 18 in Central Zone, seven in Northern Zone and one in Eastern Zone.

A comparison between data on Tuesday and Monday on the province’s dashboard shows 20 cases were in children aged 11 and under, three cases were in people 12-19, 12 were among people 20-39, 12 were among people 40-59, six were in the 60-79 age group and three cases were in people 80 and older.

The province continues to say there is community spread in Northern and Western zones, “primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October.”

The transmission has spread now to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge — a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.

The province notes 13 more residents and one more staff member have tested positive at the home.

A total of 17 residents and two staff members have now tested positive, and one resident is in hospital.

“Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” the province said in its release.

On Monday, four schools were notified of an exposure. According to the province’s list of school exposures, they are:

Burton Ettinger Elementary in Halifax (Halifax Reigonal Centre for Education)

Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary in Halifax (Halifax Reigonal Centre for Education)

Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford (Halifax Reigonal Centre for Education)

Newcombville Elementary School in Newcombville (South Shore Regional Centre for Education)

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,666 tests.

The most recent data shows, 1,588,158 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 769,498 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 5,848 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

1:58 COVID-19 outbreak at Pugwash long-term care home linked to faith-based gathering COVID-19 outbreak at Pugwash long-term care home linked to faith-based gathering