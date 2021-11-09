Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose authorized by Health Canada for all adults 18+

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and older, making official what some provinces were already doing with regard to boosters.

A third dose of the vaccine, also known as Comirnaty, is authorized to be administered at least six months after the second dose, according to information posted to Health Canada’s website on Tuesday.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, COMIRNATY, has been approved by Health Canada to be administered as a booster dose at least six months after the second dose in individuals 18 years of age or older. Full press release at https://t.co/obVbvOW9wO pic.twitter.com/aVT7Dr5NPR — Pfizer Canada (@PfizerCA) November 9, 2021

This change makes official what some provinces were already doing and what the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) had recommended: administering booster shots to certain groups like adults 70 and older and front-line health care workers. Previously, this was being done off-label and now booster doses are on the official product monograph.

NACI and the provinces still have to make decisions on how the booster doses should be administered, who should get them, and when.

“People in Canada should consult their local public health guidance, informed by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, for details on which individuals or groups of people are recommended to receive a booster dose at this time,” Health Canada wrote in a press release Tuesday.

To support use of the booster, Pfizer submitted trial data to Health Canada.

“After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine booster shot meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements,” the department wrote.

A similar application for a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine is still under review by Health Canada.

More to come.

