Comments

Consumer

Farm Boy confirms new Guelph location, opening spring 2022

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 3:02 pm
A Farm Boy grocery store logo shown at a store location in Oakville, Ont., Friday, May 17, 2019. View image in full screen
A Farm Boy grocery store logo shown at a store location in Oakville, Ont., Friday, May 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES / Richard Buchan

Guelph residents will soon have another grocery store option with Ottawa-based food retailer Farm Boy confirming that a new location will open in the city next spring.

The grocer is setting up shop at 370 Stone Rd. W. in the old Staples location across from Stone Road Mall.

Read more: Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits

Farm Boy spokesperson Rachel Paré could not comment any further but said they should have more details in the new year.

It’ll be the first Farm Boy location in Guelph. Currently, the closest locations are in Waterloo Region with stores in each of the tri-cities.

There are now 42 Farm Boy locations with another three on the way, including the store in Guelph.

Click to play video: 'Canadian milk, butter, yogurt prices expected to soar in the new year' Canadian milk, butter, yogurt prices expected to soar in the new year
Canadian milk, butter, yogurt prices expected to soar in the new year

Empire Co. Ltd., the parent company of Sobeys, announced an agreement in September 2018 to acquire Farm Boy.

It valued the enterprise, which included 26 locations in Ontario at the time, at $800 million.

—with files from The Canadian Press

