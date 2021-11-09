Farm Boy confirms new Guelph location, opening spring 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph residents will soon have another grocery store option with Ottawa-based food retailer Farm Boy confirming that a new location will open in the city next spring.

The grocer is setting up shop at 370 Stone Rd. W. in the old Staples location across from Stone Road Mall.

Read more: Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits

Farm Boy spokesperson Rachel Paré could not comment any further but said they should have more details in the new year.

It’ll be the first Farm Boy location in Guelph. Currently, the closest locations are in Waterloo Region with stores in each of the tri-cities.

There are now 42 Farm Boy locations with another three on the way, including the store in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

2:35 Canadian milk, butter, yogurt prices expected to soar in the new year Canadian milk, butter, yogurt prices expected to soar in the new year

Empire Co. Ltd., the parent company of Sobeys, announced an agreement in September 2018 to acquire Farm Boy.

It valued the enterprise, which included 26 locations in Ontario at the time, at $800 million.

—with files from The Canadian Press