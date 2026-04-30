City of Calgary replacing more than 400,000 water meters as part of 5-year effort

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Residents and businesses across Calgary will be getting their water meters upgraded or replaced as part of a city program over the next five years.

According to the City of Calgary, more than 400,000 meters will be replaced or upgraded with newer technology to improve how the city collects meter readings.

Work began on the replacement program in October in the communities of Altadore, Bankview, South Calgary and Upper Mount Royal, with the remaining Ward 8 communities set to see replacements through to July.

Installation work is scheduled to begin in Ward 6 starting in May, with wards 1 and 2 set to see replacements begin later this year.

View image in full screen A map showing when water meter replacement work will take place across Calgary’s 14 Wards. City of Calgary

“The key here is to really get meter data or consumption data to be sent to us instead of manually driving out there and trying to get a drive by read,” said Michael van Ham, the city’s lead for revenue and customer experience.

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Those reads are collected by city crews driving through neighbourhoods monthly to pick up radio data from the meters, van Ham said.

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The new technology would instead send water meter readings multiple times daily to receivers placed on city infrastructure.

According to van Ham, the new system could help lower Calgarians’ water bills through leak detection.

“A minor leak, a leaky toilet or a faucet leaking, sometimes that goes unnoticed for a while, but that leak comes up in the costs overall,” he said. “Now we can help inform and help mitigate that.”

Newer meters that were recently installed or in newly built homes will not be replaced, the city said, but a device will need to be installed to modernize how the meter is read.

According to Ward 6 Coun. John Pantazopoulos, the new technology opens the door to a longer-term conversation about “dynamic pricing” for water.

Looking into a new rate structure is a recommendation in the city’s water efficiency plan, recently approved by city council.

According to the document, “conservation-oriented rates” are amongst the most “effective tools” to curb water demand, with city officials evaluating rate options such a block rates or surcharges during shortages.

“We can empower Calgarians with data,” Pantazopoulos said. “If we do have situations where there is dynamic pricing, meaning on a hot day the price of water has to go up to manage demand, you as a consumer can say, ‘I’m going to change my consumption habits in response to market indicators.'”

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The water efficiency plan said the city will need to ensure rates “remain fair,” while considering impacts a change could have on larger households, low-income homes, and on residents who grow food.

Ward 12 Coun. Mike Jamieson told Global News he is against the idea.

“You’re already paying more money because you’re using more,” he said. “You shouldn’t be penalized now because you’re put in a different category.”

A change in city’s water rate structure would require council approval.

Residents can expect a letter from the City of Calgary with instructions and an online booking access code when it’s time for crews to replace their water meters.

Replacement installations are being conducted by KTI Utility Services, the city’s authorized contractor for the work.