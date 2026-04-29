WestJet flight attendants issue formal notice of dispute after failed talks

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WestJet flight attendants have filed a notice of dispute with the airline following more than seven months of negotiations in a process that — if unresolved — could ultimately lead to a strike or lockout.

The move comes less than two years after WestJet mechanics went on strike after labour talks failed, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations before the union and employer reached a deal.

On Monday, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 8125 announced that it had issued a formal notice of dispute after failing to reach a new collective agreement since bargaining began in September 2025.

“Flight attendants are performing increasingly demanding work in a safety-sensitive environment, and we are some of the lowest paid in Canada,” Alia Hussain, president of CUPE 8125, said in a press release.

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“The system that governs our compensation was built for a different time, and it no longer reflects the value of work being done today.

“Flight attendants have remained patient and professional throughout this process, but delays cannot continue.”

The union represents approximately 4,400 WestJet cabin personnel.

The press release states that there is a “growing gap” between “the work flight attendants are required to perform and the outdated system that determines how that work is compensated.”

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“Flight attendants are responsible for passenger safety from the moment they report for duty, yet significant portions of that time are not fully compensated under the current system. On average, flight attendants work 35 hours every month unpaid,” the union said.

The union is also seeking “improvements to scheduling and basic working conditions that support a safe and sustainable operation.”

Hussain also stated in the press release that “we are looking for meaningful progress at the table on issues that affect our members and their ability to provide reliable service for our guests.”

0:29 WestJet mechanics ratify collective agreement after long weekend strike

WestJet stated to Global News that the airline “has been actively engaged in the bargaining process with CUPE” since September 2025.

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“While we were surprised by the timing given the continuing progress at the table, conciliation is a common step in the labour negotiation process.”

The airline also added that “WestJet recognizes and values the critical role cabin crew play in ensuring the safety, comfort, and care of our guests on every flight and remains committed to a meaningful collective agreement that is also sustainable for WestJet’s future.”

2:36 WestJet strike results in over 800 flight cancellations

The Canadian Transportation Agency also stated to Global News that it will “closely monitor the situation and provide further advice, if needed.”

Global News also contacted Transport Canada for comment.

Last week, WestJet cut six per cent of its flight capacity as the war in Iran causes the price of aviation fuel to soar.

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“As fuel prices continue to rise, WestJet has adjusted some flying to align with demand and best manage associated fuel costs,” the airline said in a news release.

WestJet said it hasn’t eliminated any routes so far, but it is “evaluating its summer schedule” with an eye to possible cuts.