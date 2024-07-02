Menu

Video link
Headline link
Consumer

WestJet says to expect more disruptions despite strike’s end

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 9:08 am
1 min read
WestJet strike over, but cancellations continue
A late-night agreement Sunday has ended the WestJet mechanics' strike, but the airline is warning it will take days, maybe even weeks for its flight schedule to get back to normal. Grace Ke reports.
WestJet says that despite reaching a deal with its mechanics’ union to end the strike that stranded tens of thousands of passengers over the Canada Day long weekend, flights are still likely to face disruptions this week.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) withdrew its strike notice on Sunday night after talks resumed with the Calgary-based airline.

Despite intervention from the federal government to impose binding arbitration between the parties ahead of the July long weekend, the Canada Industrial Relations Board allowed the strike to go ahead.

The result saw chaos at Canadian airports for thousands of passengers who had airfare booked with WestJet over the weekend, the start of the busy summer travel season.

Deal reached in WestJet mechanics strike, passengers still stranded

The airline said it had cancelled around 830 flights scheduled between Thursday and Monday. It later said another 214 flights were cancelled on Monday on top of 78 that had already been chopped, and 27 flights have been cancelled for Tuesday.

It’s going to take time to get back up to full operations, WestJet warned in a statement Monday.

With some 680 maintenance workers on strike over the weekend, the airline said it grounded 130 jets at 13 airports over the weekend.

“Given the significant impact to WestJet’s network over the past few days, returning to business-as-usual flying will take time and further disruptions over the coming week are to be anticipated as the airline gets aircraft and crew back into position,” the airline said.

More to come.

— with files from Global News’ Uday Rana and Aaron Sousa and The Canadian Press

