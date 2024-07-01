Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WestJet says it has reached a deal with striking mechanics, ending strike

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 9:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WestJet says it has reached a deal with striking mechanics, ending AMFA strike'
WestJet says it has reached a deal with striking mechanics, ending AMFA strike
WATCH: WestJet reached a tentative deal with striking mechanics late Sunday, the airline said in a statement. The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) has reportedly withdrawn its strike action and its members will return to work as scheduled to restore the network.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WestJet said they have reached a tentative deal with striking mechanics as of late Sunday evening, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) has withdrawn their strike action and their members will return to work as scheduled to restore the network.

According to the statement, talks resumed on Sunday morning despite a stalemate.

Diederik Pen, WestJet Airlines president and group Chief Operating Officer, said “We will see no further labour action coming out of this dispute, as both parties agree to arbitrate the contract in the case of a failed ratification.”

Click to play video: 'WestJet strike impacts more local flights'
WestJet strike impacts more local flights

Pen said “a swift resolution was necessary” to avoid further disruption to the airline.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the AMFA announced that their members were going on strike because the airline’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable.”

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The move came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration Thursday, and two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal. Union sought a new collective agreement that includes higher wages and benefits.

In response to the strike, WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights over the weekend.

The company said it was “forced to park 130 aircraft at 13 airports across Canada, in response to the strike”.

While WestJet said in Sunday night’s statement that it was going to begin work to restore operations in a safe and timely manner”, it added that returning to business-as-usual flying will take time and further disruptions over the coming weeks.

 

— with files Global’s Aaron Sousa

More on Canada

Sponsored content

AdChoices