Political landscape changing in West Island and beyond after municipal vote

Politics in cities and towns in the West Island and beyond are undergoing a major shift in the wake of Quebec municipal elections on Sunday.

Incumbent mayors fell to challengers who ran campaigns to rein in excessive real estate development.

Hudson’s incoming mayor, Chloe Hutchison, wants to put a check on the size of the housing project proposed for Sandy Beach.

“The density slated for that area with regard just to traffic seems unmanageable,” Hutchison told Global News.

The mayor-designate says she’s not anti-development. but she wants projects to fit the size and scope of the bedroom community.

“It’s not to put a lid on development at all. It needs to be in keeping with the style of Hudson so we can keep our distinctive look,” she said.

Many residents agree.

“Development in Hudson will go against many of the core values of people in Hudson because it is a small quaint town,” Laura Bergeron, a Hudson resident, told Global News.

It’s a common refrain playing out in the West Island as well.

Pointe-Claire’s incoming mayor, Tim Thomas, wants to put a check on massive residential projects.

“Development that comes in Pointe-Claire has to fit the citizens of Pointe-Claire, not vice versa,” Thomas said Sunday night following his razor-thin win over incumbent mayor John Belvedere.

In Dorval, the incoming mayor is pressing to have all new development projects revolve around Dorval Avenue including the old shopping mall.

“It’s ripe for redevelopment — mixed, commercial, residential,” Marc Doret told Global News.

But the newly elected mayors aren’t defining themselves based solely on scaling back unabated development. They remain focused on improving public services, such as maintaining and increasing access to the water fronts in Hudson and Dorval, and improving recreational activities.

While they have to hit the ground running, the newly elected mayors realize being chief executive of a new city or town can be a steep learning curve.

“It’s a new adventure,” Doret said.