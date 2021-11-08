Menu

Politics

Political landscape changing in West Island and beyond after municipal vote

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 6:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Many West Island municipalities elect new mayors' Many West Island municipalities elect new mayors
WATCH: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will have to work with some new faces across the island of Montreal. Some incumbents fell and new mayors were elected in cities and towns on the island and beyond. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports on the results.

Politics in cities and towns in the West Island and beyond are undergoing a major shift in the wake of Quebec municipal elections on Sunday.

Incumbent mayors fell to challengers who ran campaigns to rein in excessive real estate development.

Hudson’s incoming mayor, Chloe Hutchison, wants to put a check on the size of the housing project proposed for Sandy Beach.

“The density slated for that area with regard just to traffic seems unmanageable,” Hutchison told Global News.

Read more: Residents call for town to secure land, protect Hudson, Que.’s Sandy Beach

The mayor-designate says she’s not anti-development. but she wants projects to fit the size and scope of the bedroom community.

“It’s not to put a lid on development at all. It needs to be in keeping with the style of Hudson so we can keep our distinctive look,” she said.

Many residents agree.

“Development in Hudson will go against many of the core values of people in Hudson because it is a small quaint town,” Laura Bergeron, a Hudson resident, told Global News.

Read more: Quebec municipal election results: Pointe-Claire

It’s a common refrain playing out in the West Island as well.

Pointe-Claire’s incoming mayor, Tim Thomas, wants to put a check on massive residential projects.

“Development that comes in Pointe-Claire has to fit the citizens of Pointe-Claire, not vice versa,” Thomas said Sunday night following his razor-thin win over incumbent mayor John Belvedere.

In Dorval, the incoming mayor is pressing to have all new development projects revolve around Dorval Avenue including the old shopping mall.

“It’s ripe for redevelopment — mixed, commercial, residential,” Marc Doret told Global News.

READ MORE: Quebec municipal election results: Valérie Plante wins 2nd term as Montreal mayor

But the newly elected mayors aren’t defining themselves based solely on scaling back unabated development.  They remain focused on improving public services, such as maintaining and increasing access to the water fronts in Hudson and Dorval, and improving recreational activities.

While they have to hit the ground running, the newly elected mayors realize being chief executive of a new city or town can be a steep learning curve.

“It’s a new adventure,” Doret said.

