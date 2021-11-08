Menu

Crime

Vancouver police arrest dozens for shoplifting over the weekend

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core' VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core
WATCH: Assaults, break-ins, vandalism and violent shopliftings have all been on the rise in Vancouver's downtown core in recent months — and police are now launching a campaign to deal with the problem. And as Kamil Karamali shows us, it is a challenging issue for both police and area residents – Sep 16, 2021

Thirty-two people were arrested and nearly $18,000 in stolen property was recovered this weekend in what Vancouver police described as a clampdown on shoplifting.

Incidents included a man and woman alleged to have stolen 47 pairs of pants worth close to $6,000 from a clothing store on Robson Street Friday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'VPD launch ‘Operation Arrow’ to crack down on violent shoplifting and theft in downtown core' VPD launch ‘Operation Arrow’ to crack down on violent shoplifting and theft in downtown core
VPD launch ‘Operation Arrow’ to crack down on violent shoplifting and theft in downtown core – Feb 17, 2021

Another incident saw a man with a weapon enter a convenience store Sunday afternoon and walk out with a box of doughnuts. After reviewing surveillance video, police arrested a 30-year-old suspect, whom they describe as a chronic shoplifter with nine theft convictions since 2017.

Read more: Vancouver police arrest 130 suspects in shoplifting crackdown

Police have recommended 71 charges stemming from the weekend arrests.

Read more: ‘It’s the Wild West’: Vancouver grocery store owner says violent incidents out of control

Since 2019, commercial robberies have risen 126 per cent and cases involving weapons have increased by 550 per cent, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver' Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver
Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver – Feb 25, 2021

Police say shoplifting incidents remain underreported.

“We know that when people report crimes to police we have success in apprehending offenders and holding people accountable,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“We continue to encourage anyone who sees a crime to call us right away so we can investigate.”

