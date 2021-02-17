Vancouver police arrest 130 suspects in shoplifting crackdown

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they arrested 130 suspects and seized 35 weapons in a crackdown on violent shoplifting incidents in downtown Vancouver.

Police launched “Project Arrow,” a month-long initiative that targeted chronic, violent shoplifters after recording a 260 per cent increase in violent shoplifting incidents compared to the previous year.

A total of 250 shoplifting incidents were investigated during the four-week project, which ended on Feb. 12, resulting in the arrest of 130 offenders, 45 of whom were either wanted or caught breaching bail conditions, and the recommendation of 268 criminal charges.

One of the investigations led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man, who allegedly stole six items worth $648 from a Lululemon store on Robson Street and who allegedly had a can of bear spray up his sleeve. The suspect had previously served a seven-year sentence for manslaughter and is currently charged with assault causing bodily harm, police said.

In another incident, a known offender with a previous manslaughter conviction allegedly stole two flashlights from London Drugs on Robson Street on Feb. 9. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was on probation for two previous thefts and had court conditions banning him from all London Drugs stores in B.C., according to police. He was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

The project comes after Vancouver police launched a neighbourhood response team last year after a survey found 78 per cent of respondents were concerned about crime in the city and 61 per cent said they felt crime had gotten worse over the past year.