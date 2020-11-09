Menu

Crime

Vancouver police set up neighbourhood response team after survey finds growing concern over crime

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 4:36 pm
Deepak Sood won't see jail time for making threats against a Coquitlam furniture store owner.
Deepak Sood won't see jail time for making threats against a Coquitlam furniture store owner. Global News

Vancouver police say they have set up a neighbourhood response team following a survey that found heightened concerns surrounding crime in the city.

The survey, which was commissioned by the Vancouver Police Department, found 78 per cent of respondents were concerned about crime in Vancouver.

Sixty-one per cent said they felt crime had gotten worse over the past year, with 29 per cent saying it is the same.

More than one-third of respondents said they have changed their routines or behaviours due to concerns about crime.

Behaviour changes included avoiding certain neighbourhoods in the city, such as the Downtown Eastside, Chinatown, Gastown, and the Granville entertainment district.

Vancouver police said Monday they have established a neighbourhood response team. Officers and community safety personnel were redeployed earlier this month to respond more quickly to calls from the public about disturbances, suspicious circumstances, trespassing, and mischief.

The survey, which was conducted by Leger in October, spoke to 755 respondents, of which 48 per cent live in Vancouver, 28 per cent live and work in Vancouver, 13 per cent work or conduct business in Vancouver, and 11 per cent visit the city frequently.

