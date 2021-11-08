Active COVID-19 cases down to 1,527 as Saskatchewan adds 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll grew by one to 873 on Monday as 100 new infections were added.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus was in the 80-plus age group.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, the overall infection total in the province is up to 78,824. Of the new cases, the provincial government said 62 were unvaccinated, which included 29 children under the age of 12.

The province’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 1,527. This is the lowest figure since Aug. 21 when there were 1,478 cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 191 patients with COVID-19: 140 are receiving inpatient care and 51 are in ICUs. As of Thursday, 67 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 18 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 237 to a total of 76,424.

According to the dashboard, 1,297 COVID-19 tests were performed on Nov. 7. To date, 1,241,642 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,688,004.

Government officials announced that as of Monday, 80 per cent of eligible Saskatchewan residents have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 149 from 153 on Nov. 7. According to the government, this average is 70 per cent lower than its peak in late September, shortly after the proof of vaccination policy was introduced.

“Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination policy has increased our COVID-19 vaccination rates the last few weeks, and I appreciate every person who made the choice to protect themselves and their loved ones against serious COVID-19 illness,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe, effective, and the best tool available to us to drive transmission rates down in the province.”

Officials said vaccinations need to continue in order to reduce transmission, protect children who cannot currently be vaccinated and those at highest risk for serious illness as well as preserve health-care capacity.

