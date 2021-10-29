COVID-19 vaccination proof required to visit Saskatchewan hospitals, LTC homes Nov. 8

Send this page to someone via email

In less than two weeks, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required for visitors to enter all Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) acute care facilities and long-term care (LTC) homes in the province.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president Marlo Pritchard said patients will not be required to provide proof of full vaccination to receive care or service.

“Beginning Nov. 8, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to enter all hospitals, long-term care homes and personal care homes. This aligns with both the SHA health-care worker proof-of-vaccination policy and the provincial proof of vaccination contained in the current Saskatchewan public health order,” he said.

“The new policy will require all essential family and support people and visitors to health-care facilities to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test performed within the previous 72 hours.

“This policy will help protect the vulnerable patients and residents in our health-care facilities by reducing the risk of transmission in these high-risk settings.”

For those who choose not to show proof of vaccination, a negative PCR, or rapid antigen test, performed in the past 72 hours by an approved provider must be shown.

SHA will not cover the cost of negative testing and information on where to obtain a test can be found on the provincial government’s website.

An exemption process is being created and more information will be provided once the details are finalized, according to a press release on Friday.

SHA said the Ministry of Health will be directing personal care homes to align with this policy.

