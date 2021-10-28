SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

COVID-19: Proposed Saskatoon bylaw targets unvaccinated gatherings, places of worship

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 6:58 pm
COVID-19: Proposed Saskatoon bylaw targets unvaccinated gatherings, places of worship
File / Global News

Saskatoon city council will be voting Friday on a bylaw that would limit gatherings in the city heading into the holiday season.

The new bylaw would mandate places of worship and private gatherings such as weddings and funerals to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or be limited to 25 per cent capacity with no indoor dining.

Places of worship would more specifically be limited to 25 per cent capacity or 150 people — whichever is smaller.

It would also bar unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated people from gathering with anyone outside their own household in a private residence.

Fully-vaccinated households would be limited by this bylaw to socializing with only one other fully-vaccinated household, with the exception being children who are not yet eligible to get the jab.

City officials stipulate that enforcement of the bylaw would have to be provided through a contracted security company, which would cost the city around $32,400 each month.

Reporting on illegal gatherings could fall mainly to members of the public, who would have the option to file complaints online or by calling Service Saskatoon.

City council will be taking a vote on the proposed restrictions at a special meeting that is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Charlie Clark on Saskatoon gathering restriction talk' Mayor Charlie Clark on Saskatoon gathering restriction talk
Mayor Charlie Clark on Saskatoon gathering restriction talk
