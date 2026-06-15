Alberta separation billboard still standing in Taber

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The “Choose Alberta” billboard advertisement remains up and visible off Highway 3 in Taber.

Cory Morgan, head of Pathway to Independence, paid for the ad to be displayed.

Posts about the billboard quickly appeared on social media, with many commenters expressing their views.

The Town of Taber released a statement on June 3.

“The views expressed in the advertisement are those of the advertiser and do not represent the official position of the Town of Taber or Council. They should not be interpreted as representing the views of the broader Taber community, local businesses, or community organizations,” said the town in the statement.

Morgan says the town then asked the owner of the sign to take down the advertisement.

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“It’s just not a reasonable request. It’s a legal advertisement, it’s not offensive or unusual. Though I understand it’s on a sensitive question,” said Morgan.

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Morgan is advocating for free speech and says they won’t back down.

“It sets a precedent that I can’t abide by — a local level of government feeling they can control which side of a debate is allowed to advertise in their jurisdiction or not,” Morgan said.

Pathway to Independence now has not one, but three signs up in the town.

It’s not only billboards, it’s lawn signs, too.

Thousands of lawn signs from Pathway of Independence have been sent out as a part of the campaign.

Morgan says he didn’t expect the campaign to gain attention like this.

“The billboard was just something we booked to kick off the campaign while we waited for the printers to get signs done. We didn’t expect it to turn into this, but it’s given us a point of principle to stand on at this point, early in the campaign,” said Morgan.

“It’s probably good to set this example right now.”