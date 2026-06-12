Alberta picks university to cost out separation, panel to assess ahead of referendum

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The Alberta government says it has picked the University of Calgary to study potential costs of the province leaving Canada.

The province has also formed what it calls an expert advisory panel to review the university’s report and provide an assessment.

The panel features two former politicians, an economist and business leaders, and the government says their involvement would allow for differing views.

It says the report is to be made public ahead of the Oct. 19 referendum, in which Albertans will be asked if they want to remain in Canada or begin the process to have a second, binding vote on separation.

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Premier Danielle Smith estimated earlier this month that quitting Confederation could cost the province $400 billion with an annual price tag of up to $50 billion.

The province says the report is to look at estimated transition costs, economic impacts, risks and possible savings.

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