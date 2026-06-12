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Economy

Alberta picks university to cost out separation, panel to assess ahead of referendum

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2026 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum'
Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum
WATCH: Global News is exploring the debate around the future of the province — and Canada. In this exclusive half-hour special, ‘Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum’, we dive deep into the controversial question facing Albertans and provide analysis on what separation could entail.
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The Alberta government says it has picked the University of Calgary to study potential costs of the province leaving Canada.

The province has also formed what it calls an expert advisory panel to review the university’s report and provide an assessment.

The panel features two former politicians, an economist and business leaders, and the government says their involvement would allow for differing views.

It says the report is to be made public ahead of the Oct. 19 referendum, in which Albertans will be asked if they want to remain in Canada or begin the process to have a second, binding vote on separation.

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Premier Danielle Smith estimated earlier this month that quitting Confederation could cost the province $400 billion with an annual price tag of up to $50 billion.

The province says the report is to look at estimated transition costs, economic impacts, risks and possible savings.

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Click to play video: 'Alberta premier Danielle Smith’s approval rating slips over handling of separatism, poll finds'
Alberta premier Danielle Smith’s approval rating slips over handling of separatism, poll finds

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