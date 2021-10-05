COVID-19: 78% of September cases in Saskatchewan partially vaccinated or no doses

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says roughly 78 per cent of the province’s new COVID-19 infections and patients during September were made up of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Data was released on Tuesday with the Ministry of Health saying vaccines can prevent serious outcomes across all age groups.

“Transmissible diseases like COVID-19 are opportunistic: they will spread to and among under- and unvaccinated populations. Increased transmission in the community will result in higher breakthrough infections,” read a government statement.

“It’s critical that all eligible Saskatchewan residents get vaccinated.

“It is anticipated that serious illness rates will decrease as residents receive second doses.”

Of the 13,141 new cases reported last month, 2,904 cases were fully vaccinated with a second dose. The ministry said 616 were 70 years and older and 320 had comorbid conditions which include hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, lung disease, pregnancy and obesity.

In September, 449 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 348 unvaccinated or within three weeks of receiving their first dose. Among the 101 patients who had their second dose, 35 had comorbidities and 76 were 70 years or older.

Twelve of those hospitalized in September were 12 years old or younger.

Officials said 72 people passed away out of the cases reported in September. They added 35 were unvaccinated or it was less than three weeks after their first vaccination.

Among the 28 deceased who had a second dose, 26 were 70 years or older and nine had comorbid conditions.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,576,702 with roughly 40,190 given as third or fourth doses. As of Tuesday, 82 per cent of those 12 years or older have received their first dose and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated with two.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19-related death toll currently stands at 726.