56% dissatisfied with Saskatchewan government’s handling of COVID-19: poll

A Leger survey suggests Saskatchewan residents are split over the province’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty-two per cent of Manitoba and Saskatchewan people surveyed expressed total satisfaction with the measures put in place by their provincial government to fight the virus, while 56 per cent were dissatisfied.

By contrast, 56 per cent of respondents indicated they were satisfied with the federal government, and municipal governments in the two provinces received 65 per cent. Across Canada, 55 per cent were satisfied and 40 per cent were not.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was polling at 74 per cent dissatisfaction and 24 per cent satisfaction when it comes to public health measures put in place. Among premiers, Alberta’s Jason Kenney had the highest dissatisfaction at 80 per cent, with 17 per cent satisfied.

The Atlantic and Quebec premiers saw the highest percentages for satisfaction, with 75 and 74 per cent, respectively.

Seventy-one per cent of respondents from Saskatchewan and Manitoba indicated governments should not lift all restrictions related to COVID-19 at the time. This was the second-lowest percentage behind Quebec at 69 per cent and 74 per cent of Canadian respondents agreeing.

The Canadian-owned polling firm released its survey on Oct 2. The online poll was conducted from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 with 1,537 Canadians 18 years of age or older. Leger said a margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan’s dashboard showed 340 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 4,385 active cases and the overall death toll rose by 10 to 726. The province’s seven-day average of new daily infections is 427.

A total of 1,576,702 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, the dashboard showed. Of Tuesday’s 242 new cases, the provincial government said 194 were unvaccinated, which included 40 children under the age of 12.

