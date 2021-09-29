Paul Merriman to address COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s health minister is providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province as calls increase for more measures to combat the fourth wave.

Paul Merriman is holding a briefing at 2 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Merriman will be joined by Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, and Derek Miller, commander of the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s emergency operations centre.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference.

Read more: Saskatchewan to allow employers to ask workers for proof of vaccination

The Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses jointly asked the provincial government to reinstate gathering limits for both public and private events.

Story continues below advertisement

SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom said that measure would help mitigate the fourth wave.

“Mask mandates and vaccination requirements are essential but are not enough against the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

“With the approach of colder weather, gatherings will move indoors, creating the potential for surges in cases.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With the approach of colder weather, gatherings will move indoors, creating the potential for surges in cases."

SUN president Tracy Zambory said people will die without limiting gathering sizes.

“Registered nurses are disheartened to see preventable hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. They are upset. They are weary,” she said.

“I have heard their stories borne of anger, frustration and fear for their patients. The government cannot ignore the pleas of the province’s health-care community any longer.”

The head of the Canadian Medical Association said on Wednesday that “extraordinary measures” are needed in Saskatchewan and Alberta to stop COVID-19 surges.

Dr. Katharine Smart, head of the CMA, said Saskatchewan has a crumbling health-care system and called on the Saskatchewan government to increase vaccination through mandatory inoculation in health-care settings.

She also said the province should consider implementing “firebreakers” or “circuit breaker” style shutdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any and all measures available must be applied to curb the rate of mortality, support workers and start addressing the consequences of patients’ whose care is now on hold indefinitely,” she said.

“This is a time for courageous action, and for politics to step out of the way of needed collaboration.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a time for courageous action, and for politics to step out of the way of needed collaboration."

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan reported a record-high number of people in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

The province said 311 people were in hospital, 65 of whom were in intensive care.

According to health officials, just over 77 per cent of the 311 patients who were eligible for vaccination are not fully immunized.

—With files from Aaron D’Andrea and Moises Canales-Lavigne

Advertisement