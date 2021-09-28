Global News at 10 Regina September 28 2021 12:39am 01:47 Questions around Sask’s proof-of-vaccine policy: will employees need to be vaccinated Oct. 1? Proof-of-vaccination will be required at many Saskatchewan businesses come Oct. 1, but many are confused whether employees need to get the jab, too. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8226090/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8226090/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?