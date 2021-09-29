‘Extraordinary measures’ needed to fight COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan: CMA

Send this page to someone via email

The state of COVID-19 in Alberta and Saskatchewan is at a point where “extraordinary measures” are needed to calm the surges, the Canadian Medical Association says.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Dr. Katharine Smart, president of the group, said the spikes in both provinces are “heartbreaking” and that we’re “now in a situation where it’s all hands on deck to address the state of crisis.”

“Any and all measures available must be applied to curb the rate of mortality, support workers, and start addressing the consequences of patients’ whose care is now on hold indefinitely,” Smart said.

“This is a time for courageous action, and for politics to step out of the way of needed collaboration.”

Among the calls to action aimed at the provincial and federal governments are increased vaccination through mandatory inoculation in health-care settings, implementing “firebreakers” or “circuit breakers” style shutdowns, increased mobility of health workers between provinces and support the safe transportation of patients to other jurisdictions with more intensive care capacity.

Smart also blamed the early relaxation of COVID-19 protective measures as the cause of the provinces’ “crumbling health-care systems.”

Responding to the unprecedented #healthcare crisis in AB/SK, CMA is calling for:

😷 Instituting effective #publichealth measures

💉 Mandatory vaccination in HC settings

🚑 Increased mobility of #HCWs + patients The time for courageous action is now.https://t.co/qAqAmszeHo — Canadian Medical Association (@CMA_Docs) September 29, 2021

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths; Saskatchewan logged 446 new infections and 10 new deaths.

There were 1,100 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 263 of whom were being treated in the ICU; Saskatchewan had 311 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 65 of them in the ICU.

Both provinces have rates of full vaccination below the rest of Canada, with Alberta and Saskatchewan reporting 73 per cent of its eligible populations fully inoculated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the federal government is ready to help the provinces.

“I’ve asked my office to reach out directly to the premiers’ officers and I hope to be speaking with Premier Kenney tomorrow — and Premier Moe soon as well — to again reiterate our commitment to support the people of Alberta and Saskatchewan who are facing an extraordinarily difficult and heartbreaking situation right now,” he said.

During a COVID-19 update Tuesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was asked if he had declined federal help that was offered last week.

“The Canadian Armed Forces has a very minimal health capacity … in medical personnel,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told radio talk show host John Gormley that his province may need help soon.

“We haven’t (asked for help) at this point, and that’s not to say we won’t have discussions about that this week or as we move forward if we’re not able to find a peak in these numbers and in our hospitalization numbers,” he said on the show.

Smart said Canadians have a “duty and a commitment” to help.

“Because at the end of the day, it’s the people of Alberta and Saskatchewan – patients, families, communities and health workers – who are impacted by this,” she said.

“This is a time for governments, businesses, and citizens to step up and do the right thing. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures – and that time is now.”

–with files from Global News and The Canadian Press.