Crime

Quebec’s police watchdog opens investigation into deaths of 2 Montreal men

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2021 4:57 pm
The bureau says it has dispatched five investigators to probe the interaction between Montreal police and the two victims. View image in full screen
The bureau says it has dispatched five investigators to probe the interaction between Montreal police and the two victims. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog says it’s launched an investigation after two men were found dead in a Montreal apartment Sunday morning.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says Montreal police received a call at about 12:30 a.m. about a suspected armed assault in an apartment building in Côte-des-Neiges, a residential borough in the western part of the city.

The bureau says officers allegedly saw a man with a knife who hid in one of the units when they arrived.

It says Montreal police later heard a person moaning from inside.

Two men, ages 39 and 45, were found unconscious in the apartment and were later pronounced dead.

The bureau says it has dispatched five investigators to probe the interaction between Montreal police and the two victims. The police force itself did not provide further details.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
