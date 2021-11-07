Quebec’s police watchdog opens investigation into deaths of 2 Montreal men

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s police watchdog says it’s launched an investigation after two men were found dead in a Montreal apartment Sunday morning.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says Montreal police received a call at about 12:30 a.m. about a suspected armed assault in an apartment building in Côte-des-Neiges, a residential borough in the western part of the city.

READ MORE: 2nd shooting in 48 hours in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges-NDG district

The bureau says officers allegedly saw a man with a knife who hid in one of the units when they arrived.

It says Montreal police later heard a person moaning from inside.

Two men, ages 39 and 45, were found unconscious in the apartment and were later pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

The bureau says it has dispatched five investigators to probe the interaction between Montreal police and the two victims. The police force itself did not provide further details.