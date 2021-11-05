Menu

Crime

2nd shooting in 48 hours in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges-NDG district

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 7:24 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Second shooting in 48 hours in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. Friday, November 5, 2021. The Canadian Press

A commercial building in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges-NDG district was the target of gunfire early Friday.

Several people reported gunshots near the corner of Décarie Boulevard and De la Savane Street in the northwest district of the city at around 12:15 a.m.

Police found several bullet holes in a building housing a car dealership. They also found shell casings on the ground.

There were no reported injuries and police have no suspects. Police set up a perimeter and a canine unit was brought in to help in the investigation.

Read more: Duplex targeted as shots fired early Wednesday in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

It was the second shooting to occur within 48 hours in the area.

Thursday, gunshots rang out in a residential and commercial area at the intersection of Walkley Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard West.

— with files from The Canadian Press

