Crime

Duplex targeted as shots fired early Wednesday in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 8:29 am
Gunshots fired overnight in NDG, Montreal. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Gunshots fired overnight in NDG, Montreal. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. TVA

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired overnight in NDG, west of downtown Montreal.

At around 12:30 a.m. several 911 calls were placed reporting gunshots near the corner of Walkley Avenue and de Maisonneuve Boulevard in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Read more: Montreal police shed light on spike in gun violence

According to police, several bullet holes were found in multiple addresses of the same duplex on Walkley Avenue.

Shell casings were also found at the scene.

There are no reported victims and no witnesses and police have no suspects.

The canine unit was called in to help in the investigation.

