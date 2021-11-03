Duplex targeted as shots fired early Wednesday in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired overnight in NDG, west of downtown Montreal.

At around 12:30 a.m. several 911 calls were placed reporting gunshots near the corner of Walkley Avenue and de Maisonneuve Boulevard in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

According to police, several bullet holes were found in multiple addresses of the same duplex on Walkley Avenue.

Shell casings were also found at the scene.

There are no reported victims and no witnesses and police have no suspects.

The canine unit was called in to help in the investigation.