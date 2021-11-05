Regina police warn public of attempted door-to-door scam

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is alerting the public of a recent incident involving a scam attempt in the city. The incident was reported to police by a citizen in the Glencairn neighbourhood where a female asked for a charitable donation.

The fraud scam attempt occurred on Nov. 4, 2021, at about 8 p.m. The female, who was described to be around 25 years of age, knocked at a door claiming to be collecting from a known goodwill organization.

“The female stated that due to COVID-19, they are only accepting credit card donations instead of cash,” according to a police statement.

“The female made many references to neighbours in the area, and made convincing claims about the legitimacy of her canvassing and stressed the importance of the organization’s mandates.”

Story continues below advertisement

RPS stated when the resident agreed to give a donation and share their credit card number, another person at the residence intervened, and the female left. The two then checked the organization’s website which confirmed that the organization does not canvas for door-to-door donations.

Read more: Regina police cautions used vehicle buyers of recent auto fraud incidents

The female is described as having dark hair, a heavy build and wearing a black hoodie and leggings. The female was wearing a name tag with the logo printed out and placed in a laminate tag.

Police are asking the public’s assistance for anyone who believes they are a victim to this scam and to report it to authorities.

Anyone with information are asked to contact RPS at (306) 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

3:09 Consumer Matters: Timeshare exit scam warning Consumer Matters: Timeshare exit scam warning – May 25, 2021