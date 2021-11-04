4 charged after alleged robberies during online selling meetups: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have arrested four youths who are facing a total of 24 combined charges after alleged robberies during meetups with online sellers.

Police allege the suspects would arrange to meet people who posted items for sale online and then rob them. The meetups were set up through online marketplace platforms.

The incidents span from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.

In the first reported incident on Oct. 24, police said two young men robbed a man of a cellphone in the 100 block of Brotherton Avenue. One of the suspects allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the man.

In the second reported incident on Nov. 1 in the same area, two young men allegedly robbed two men of a Playstation 5. Police say both men were assaulted and threatened with what looked like a canister of bear spray.

In the second incident, the description of one of the young men matched that of a suspect in the Oct. 24 incident.

On Nov. 2, police were called to a business in the 2000 block of East Victoria Street for a report of a robbery that had happened earlier on Brotherton Avenue. Two men had gone there to sell a Louis Vuitton belt but were allegedly robbed and bear-sprayed by three other men.

Police say there were once again similarities in suspect descriptions.

On the same day, police were called to a robbery at a home on Centennial Street. A woman was selling a Playstation 5 when she was allegedly assaulted by two men who grabbed the system. The woman screamed for help and managed to hold onto the system.

The suspects got away with part of the gaming system.

Through police investigation, potential suspects were identified and a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle at College Avenue at Toronto Street.

Officers searched two backpacks and found canisters of bear spray.

Three suspects from the vehicle were arrested and a short time later, a fourth suspect was arrested at a Regina home.

All four youths cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The first accused is charged with robbery, and use of an imitation firearm in the commision of an offence.

The second accused is charged with four counts of robbery, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent, two counts of assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm in the commision of an offence, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to a public place.

The third accused faces charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

The fourth accused is charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise with intent, two counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to a public place.

All four youths made their first court appearance on these charges on Thursday morning.

