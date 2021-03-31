Buy and sell exchange zone set up at Saskatoon police headquarters

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are offering the public a designated safe space for buy and sell transactions to take place.

An exchange zone has been set up in the visitor parking lot on the west side of police headquarters on 25th Street East.

Staff Sgt. Matt Bradford said this provides a place for transactions made by the public on buy and sell websites to meet, exchange items and make payments.

“By implementing a buy and sell exchange zone, the Saskatoon Police Service saw an opportunity to improve community safety and provide a dedicated space to conduct legal buy and sell transactions,” said Bradford, who works in the economic crime section.

“Our goal is to prevent buy and sell frauds and reduce the number of citizens being victimized by this kind of fraudulent activity.”

Police recommend that along with meeting in a public place like the exchange zone, buyers and sellers should bring someone along with them for the transaction.

They said sellers should only pay for the product once it has been viewed and only pay in cash.

Theft, fraud or suspicious activity on buy and sell websites should be reported to the site and online to Saskatoon police.

Buyers can ensure the item being purchased has not been stolen by using the CPIC online site.

Police said while they are available to respond to criminal matters, they will not assist in negotiating civil property transactions.

