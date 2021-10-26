Suspect wanted by Winnipeg police in pair of Main Street bear spray incidents

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect in connection with a pair of incidents on Main Street over the weekend.

Police said they were called to a robbery and an attempted robbery around 4:30 p.m., in which the victims, while inside their vehicles, were sprayed with what police believe to be bear spray.

The first incident was at Main Street and Sutherland Avenue, where a woman was parked in her vehicle when a man approached her open window and asked for a cigarette. When she looked down to find a cigarette, police said, she was sprayed in the face by the suspect, who took off on foot.

A few minutes later, at Main and Higgins Avenue, police said the same suspect approached a car stopped at a traffic light, reached into an open window, and grabbed a purse from the passenger seat. When the driver tried to close the window, she was also sprayed in the face, and the suspect again fled on foot.

Police were able to get video footage of the suspect, described as an adult man with arm and upper body tattoos, wearing a baseball cap, carrying a backpack, and walking with a distinct gait. The man was also seen smoking in the video.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

