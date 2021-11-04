A storied rivalry renewed: LCI Rams and Raymond Comets set for another high school football clash

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Alberta football fans are going to be treated to a battle of familiar foes on Friday night when the LCI Rams and Raymond Comets face off for a Tier I South Zone Championship.

And while the title on the line is important to both teams, a certain amount of pride is also on the line with the pair of schools boasting one of the most storied rivalries in the area.

“LCI and Raymond — most years, it could go either way,” said Comets coach Brad Baker. “It goes back a long time and it always turns out to be a heated rivalry — and a fun rivalry — that the kids get to participate in.

“Growing up in Raymond and being a part of it, it’s something that stays with you for a long time after too.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Growing up in Raymond and being a part of it, it's something that stays with you for a long time after too."

Rams coach Patrick Leahy agreed that the history of the rivalry is deeply rooted in the community.

“It’s a cultural institution, right? Like, it’s something that people who played in that rivalry talk about to this day. It’s something where kids grow up wanting to play in that rivalry,” Leahy said.

Carson Procee is one of those kids that grew up wanting to play in the matchup.

“The LCI-Raymond rivalry has been around for who knows how long,” Procee said.

“I remember ever since I’ve been playing football, going to the LCI and Raymond games twice every year, and there’s always a good energy in the crowd.”

After his Grade 11 season was halted due to COVID-19, Procee said this season has felt extra special.

“This year, we were excited to get back at it and honestly, my expectations were blown away by this team,” he said.

“I think about it everyday. You know, like, this is the last year I’m going to come out here with these guys and wear a Rams uniform, and it definitely adds a bit of pressure.”

The Rams and Comets met earlier in the season, with LCI coming out on top of the 28-7 game in September. But Leahy said the slate has been wiped clean as his team prepares for the Comets.

“It was a great game the first time around, and if there’s one thing we know about Raymond — year in, year out — it’s that they have fantastic athletes and they’re always extremely well-coached,” Leahy said.

“We don’t take anybody lightly. For us, every week we’re back to 0-0.”

The Comets believe they’re better prepared to face the Rams this time around.

“You know, we’re a really young team, and we started like a young team,” Baker said. “We started a little slow. We pieced things together. We made some changes with some key positions and things, and the guys are starting to step up.

“After some experience, you find out, really, what you’re made of.”

Keston Henry said he and his Comets teammates believe they will put up a better fight on Friday night.

“There’s a big rivalry there — it’s always been there,” Henry said. “We’ve been working hard this year.

“We played them once (and) didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but we’re hoping for a different one.”

Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at the University of Lethbridge Stadium.

Following this weekend’s results, an Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association (ASAA) ranking committee will put out its final list of the season, with the top four schools in the province to face off for the new Brian Fryer Cup — a new upper level provincial championship — and the next eight to battle in traditional Tier I provincials.

LCI has been ranked as high as second in the province this season, behind just Edmonton’s Harry Ainlay High School, who were the Rams’ lone loss of the season.