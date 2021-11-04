COVID-19: Vaccine booster shot bookings for Peterborough residents begin Nov. 8

Send this page to someone via email

Eligible Peterborough, Ont.-area residents looking for a COVID-19 booster vaccination can book an appointment beginning next Monday, Nov. 8, the region’s health unit announced Thursday.

While Ontario’s bookings officially open Saturday at 8 a.m., Peterborough Public Health advises online appointments in its jurisdiction will open for bookings on Monday. The first available appointments will be on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

On Wednesday, the province announced eligibility for third doses was being expanded to some groups, including those 70 years and older, health-care workers and essential caregivers in congregate settings. Late last month those living in long-term care or retirement homes became eligible for a booster dose.

Clinics will be held weekdays at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road.

Peterborough Public Health’s acting medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Gemmill, says the administration of the third dose to those groups is well underway in the community.

“By next week, all residents of long-term and retirement residents will have been offered a booster,” he said during Thursday’s media conference.

“So we’re making really good progress.”

He says booster shots are being offered to protect vulnerable populations as vaccine protection “may” begin to wane overtime.

He adds it’s not a reflection of concerns regarding the effectiveness of any of the vaccines against COVID-19.

“These booster shots offer an added layer of protection to the two doses of the vaccine these people have already received,” he said.

“That provides powerful, persistent protection. There’s no rush to get the third dose but there certainly is an added benefit to those who became eligible for a third dose as of yesterday.”

The health unit notes booster doses are recommended but not required. As of Thursday afternoon, the health unit reported 13 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported nearly 84 per cent of eligible residents (ages 12 and older) were fully vaccinated with two doses of a vaccine.