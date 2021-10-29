Seniors, frontline healthcare, First Nations adults should get COVID-19 booster: NACI

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends seniors and other high-risk groups be offered a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to new interim guidance.

The guidance, released Friday morning, says that adults aged 80 and older should be offered a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at least six months after receiving their second shot. Seniors living in long-term care should also be offered a booster dose, NACI noted, in line with the group’s previous recommendation.

(2/7) NACI strongly recommends that adults living in long-term care (or other congregate settings that provide care for seniors) and adults 80+ should be offered a booster dose of mRNA #CovidVaccine at least 6 months after completion of a primary vaccine series. — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) October 29, 2021

A number of other populations “may” be offered a booster shot, the guidance reads. These include seniors aged 70-79, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine, adults in or from First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities, and frontline health care workers who have direct contact with patients and who received their initial vaccines with a short interval between doses.

A handful of provinces and territories have already announced that they will offer booster shots to certain populations, including British Columbia, Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Either mRNA vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, can be offered as a booster dose, NACI says.

