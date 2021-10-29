SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Seniors, frontline healthcare, First Nations adults should get COVID-19 booster: NACI

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 10:36 am
WATCH LIVE: Public Health Agency of Canada officials provide update on COVID-19

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends seniors and other high-risk groups be offered a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to new interim guidance.

The guidance, released Friday morning, says that adults aged 80 and older should be offered a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at least six months after receiving their second shot. Seniors living in long-term care should also be offered a booster dose, NACI noted, in line with the group’s previous recommendation.

A number of other populations “may” be offered a booster shot, the guidance reads. These include seniors aged 70-79, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine, adults in or from First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities, and frontline health care workers who have direct contact with patients and who received their initial vaccines with a short interval between doses.

A handful of provinces and territories have already announced that they will offer booster shots to certain populations, including British Columbia, Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Read more: British Columbians to be eligible for COVID-19 booster shot 6 to 8 months after second dose

Either mRNA vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, can be offered as a booster dose, NACI says.

More to come.

