Immunocompromised may need a 4th COVID-19 vaccine booster, CDC says

Anyone with moderate or severe pre-existing conditions or illnesses may require a fourth booster shot to keep them adequately protected from COVID-19, updated guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

The guidelines — made public on Monday — said that a fourth dose could be administered with any vaccine that had been approved for use, including Janssen’s one-shot dose and mixed-dose regimens.

“After completion of an mRNA primary series and an additional mRNA vaccine dose, moderately and severely immunocompromised people are eligible for a booster dose,” the updated guidelines read.

Anyone eligible for the booster should wait at least six months between their third and fourth shot, the CDC added.

Health Canada has not authorized booster shots with any vaccine, although the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended that seniors and long-term care residents be offered a third dose of an mRNA vaccine at least six months after finishing their two-shot series.

As such, Health Canada called the recommendation “off-label,” in an emailed statement to Global News.

“Informed consent should include discussion about what is known and unknown about the risks and benefits of providing a booster dose, including the off-label status of NACI’s recommendation,” Health Canada’s statement read.

