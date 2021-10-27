SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Immunocompromised may need a 4th COVID-19 vaccine booster, CDC says

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Latest COVID-19 headlines and how booster shots could become a reality' Latest COVID-19 headlines and how booster shots could become a reality
WATCH: Latest COVID-19 headlines and how booster shots could become a reality – Oct 18, 2021

Anyone with moderate or severe pre-existing conditions or illnesses may require a fourth booster shot to keep them adequately protected from COVID-19, updated guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

The guidelines — made public on Monday — said that a fourth dose could be administered with any vaccine that had been approved for use, including Janssen’s one-shot dose and mixed-dose regimens.

“After completion of an mRNA primary series and an additional mRNA vaccine dose, moderately and severely immunocompromised people are eligible for a booster dose,” the updated guidelines read.

Click to play video: 'Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19' Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19
Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19

Anyone eligible for the booster should wait at least six months between their third and fourth shot, the CDC added.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada has not authorized booster shots with any vaccine, although the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended that seniors and long-term care residents be offered a third dose of an mRNA vaccine at least six months after finishing their two-shot series.

As such, Health Canada called the recommendation “off-label,” in an emailed statement to Global News.

“Informed consent should include discussion about what is known and unknown about the risks and benefits of providing a booster dose, including the off-label status of NACI’s recommendation,” Health Canada’s statement read.

More to come. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagVaccination tagBooster Shots tagfourth dose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers