NACI backs 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

Some immunocompromised individuals may require an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine following a one-or-two-dose primary series, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said Friday.

Based on new recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, advised “an additional dose, or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, for moderately or severely immunocompromised people who are more likely to have had a less than adequate immune response to the initial one or two dose COVID-19 vaccine series.”

“NACI continues to examine the need for booster doses, which unlike additional doses are intended to restore initally adequate immune protection that may have waned over time,” Dr. Tam added.

— More to come

