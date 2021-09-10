Menu

Canada

NACI backs 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 11:57 am
Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, wears a mask during a Government of Canada COVID-19 pandemic briefing in Ottawa, Ontario on Friday, December 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, wears a mask during a Government of Canada COVID-19 pandemic briefing in Ottawa, Ontario on Friday, December 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. Lars Hagberg/THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES

Some immunocompromised individuals may require an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine following a one-or-two-dose primary series, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said Friday.

Based on new recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, advised “an additional dose, or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, for moderately or severely immunocompromised people who are more likely to have had a less than adequate immune response to the initial one or two dose COVID-19 vaccine series.”

Read more: Ontario giving 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose to high-risk people. What about other provinces?

“NACI continues to examine the need for booster doses, which unlike additional doses are intended to restore initally adequate immune protection that may have waned over time,” Dr. Tam added.

— More to come

