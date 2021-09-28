SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 booster shots now recommended for long-term care residents: NACI

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: NACI recommending booster shots for those who are immunocompromised' COVID-19: NACI recommending booster shots for those who are immunocompromised
WAYTCH: COVID-19: NACI recommending booster shots for those who are immunocompromised – Sep 10, 2021

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that COVID-19 booster shots for residents of long-term care homes and seniors living in other congregate settings.

According to the updated recommendation from NACI on Tuesday, seniors who have already received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should be offered a third shot at least six months after their last dose.

Read more: NACI backs 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

However, a booster dose of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine should only be considered when an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine – from Pfizer and Moderna – is contraindicated or inaccessible, NACI said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
