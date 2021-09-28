SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Long-term care residents in B.C. to start getting COVID-19 vaccine booster next week

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 3:58 pm
Empty bottles of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine await disposal by a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Empty bottles of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine await disposal by a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

COVID-19 booster shots will be offered to residents in long-term care and assisted living starting next week, B.C. health officials said Tuesday.

The boosters will be done as part of the province’s flu shot campaign, allowing residents to receive both shots at the same time.

The province has determined that an interval of six months between the second dose of vaccine and a booster shot is ideal.

Read more: COVID-19 booster shots now recommended for long-term care residents: NACI

On Tuesday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended COVID-19 booster for residents of long-term care homes and seniors living in other congregate settings.

– More to come

— With files from Saba Aziz

