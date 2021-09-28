Long-term care residents in B.C. to start getting COVID-19 vaccine booster next week

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 booster shots will be offered to residents in long-term care and assisted living starting next week, B.C. health officials said Tuesday.

The boosters will be done as part of the province’s flu shot campaign, allowing residents to receive both shots at the same time.

The province has determined that an interval of six months between the second dose of vaccine and a booster shot is ideal.

On Tuesday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended COVID-19 booster for residents of long-term care homes and seniors living in other congregate settings.

– More to come

— With files from Saba Aziz

