SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec to administer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in long-term care homes

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 1:28 pm
A resident watches television at CHSLD Rose de Lima seniors residence Friday, March 12, 2021 in Laval, Quebec. Almost all of the residents in Quebec senior residences have received at least their first Covid-19 vaccination shot. View image in full screen
A resident watches television at CHSLD Rose de Lima seniors residence Friday, March 12, 2021 in Laval, Quebec. Almost all of the residents in Quebec senior residences have received at least their first Covid-19 vaccination shot. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec will provide a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents living in long-term care homes and private seniors residences.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the decision Tuesday during an update on the province’s immunization campaign.

“We must do something,” he said, referring to a growing number of infections and outbreaks in living environments for the elderly.

READ MORE: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

The goal is to protect vulnerable Quebecers, he said. When asked if other seniors will be eligible for a third shot of the vaccine, Dubé said there are no current plans to do so but that could change if the pandemic evolves.

“We will adjust as needed,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes as the province’s health department noted there are 40 active novel coronavirus cases in seniors residences, where six new infections were reported Tuesday. There are 47 active cases in long-term care centres, a rise of one from the previous day.

The government has also tightened the mask mandate in seniors residences in areas where COVID-19 transmission is on the rise, including Montreal.

As of this week, residents must wear masks when they are in common areas, when they are on the move in the facility, and when they use the elevator.

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government' Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government
Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagChristian Dube tagQuebec Seniors tagQuebec COVID update tagQuebec COVID vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers