Quebec to administer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in long-term care homes

Quebec will provide a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents living in long-term care homes and private seniors residences.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the decision Tuesday during an update on the province’s immunization campaign.

“We must do something,” he said, referring to a growing number of infections and outbreaks in living environments for the elderly.

The goal is to protect vulnerable Quebecers, he said. When asked if other seniors will be eligible for a third shot of the vaccine, Dubé said there are no current plans to do so but that could change if the pandemic evolves.

“We will adjust as needed,” he said.

The move comes as the province’s health department noted there are 40 active novel coronavirus cases in seniors residences, where six new infections were reported Tuesday. There are 47 active cases in long-term care centres, a rise of one from the previous day.

The government has also tightened the mask mandate in seniors residences in areas where COVID-19 transmission is on the rise, including Montreal.

As of this week, residents must wear masks when they are in common areas, when they are on the move in the facility, and when they use the elevator.

— with files from The Canadian Press

