Quebec’s long-term care homes were ‘blind spot’ in preparing for COVID-19 crisis, ombudsman says

Send this page to someone via email

Long-term care homes in Quebec were the “blind spot” in preparation for the novel coronavirus pandemic and management of the first wave put pressure on ill-equipped CHSLDs to provide the same level of care as hospitals, the province’s ombudsman has found.

Marie Rinfret issued a progress report Thursday into the handling of the first wave of the health crisis in the province’s CHSLDs, which largely bore the brunt of COVID-19 in the spring.

She is calling for several changes in those facilities, including fixing staff shortages and changing how they are managed, in order to provide better care and services to residents and their families.

Quebec’s public health director has estimated 70 per cent of those who have died in the province lived in long-term care homes and private seniors’ residences.

In a statement, the ombudsman’s office points out that several witnesses to the pandemic “described a disorganized, exhausted system despite the immense dedication of healthcare workers” in long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

The testimonies and complaints have helped the office find several lessons that can be learned from the management of the first wave, according to Rinfret. The report is based on the testimonies of over 1,350 people including residents, family members and staff in the long-term care homes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We can immediately pin down priorities for action in order to ensure that the care and services that CHSLD residents receive is a worthy response to their needs,” she said in a statement.

The progress report found that authorities in Quebec, who were facing an unknown virus, “sharply underestimated COVID-19’s virulence, its ability to spread and cause death, its impact on elderly people and staff, and the challenges of testing.”

The findings also show that the movement of staff contributed to the spread of the virus in long-term care homes and personal protective equipment was “insufficient and unequally distributed.”

Those facilities were also expected to provide the same level of care to residents as hospitals during the crisis, according to Rinfret, but they were not equipped to meet those expectations.

Story continues below advertisement

The report also outlines shortcomings in how the pandemic was handled from a managerial perspective. Rinfret says decisional power over long-term care homes “was far from the outbreaks” and relief teams’ arrival in hard-hit CHSLDs to provide much-needed assistance were late.

During the first wave of the pandemic, residents’ mental and physical well-being faced a “heavy toll” when informal caregivers were prohibited from visiting long-term care homes.

Rinfret also found that basic care and services — such as assistance with eating and mobility, hydration and hygiene — were also cancelled or postponed.

As a result, the ombudsman’s office has issued several recommendations to ensure long-term care homes “measure up to their mission to provide continuous care that respects the rights and dignity of the residents.”

This includes focusing efforts on providing care based on residents’ needs and acknowledging the role of informal caregivers.

1:58 Quebec premier calls on police to crack down as Quebecers alerted rules will be enforced Quebec premier calls on police to crack down as Quebecers alerted rules will be enforced

Rinfret also calls for staffing in CHSLDs to be bolstered to provide a stable work environment and for the government to continue its new practice of ensuring there is a local manager assigned to each facility “who can exercise strong local leadership.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec government must also create and implement a “rigorous culture of infection prevention and control” within long-term care homes. Rinfret stresses the protocol must be “known by all.”

She also called for better communication at the local, regional and provincewide levels in the management of CHSLDs “in order to convey clear information and directives and facilitate sharing of best practices.”

— With files from the Canadian Press